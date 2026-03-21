The Spinal Injuries Ireland (SII) Empowerment Summit 2026 is taking place today, at The Curragh Racecourse in Newbridge, County Kildare, with accessible travel among the key themes.

The biennial conference brings together leading voices in disability advocacy, travel, technology, and fitness to empower those living with spinal cord injuries. The event runs from 9:30 am to 5:00 pm:

09:30 am: Exhibition Hall & Registration opens with tea and coffee.

10:30 am: Opening of the Summit.

10:45 am: Keynote Speaker: Pete Reed (Coloplast).

11:30 am: Exercise break with Barry Moore from Vitality Neuro Rehabilitation.

11:45 am: Accessible Travel Panel hosted by Eoghan Corry, featuring experts like Ben Kirby (CEO of Enable Holidays).

12:45 pm: Lunch break & Raffle in the Exhibition Hall.

02:45 pm: ONWARD Medical presentation on ARC-EX technology with Miro Caban.

03:30 pm: Occupational Therapy (OT) hacks based on community surveys.

04:00 pm: Final networking and exhibition time.

05:00 pm: Event close.

The Curragh Racecourse was specifically chosen for its high standard of accessibility. Facilities iInclude multiple fully wheelchair-accessible bathrooms and step-free entry throughout the event spaces. Ample wheelchair-accessible parking is available on-site. The €10 fee includes a complimentary lunch, a goodie bag, and entry into the event raffle.

A wide range of service providers and innovators are showcasing at the summit, including: