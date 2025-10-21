Trending
Adam Clayton’s collection of guitars go on display at Newbridge silverware

Adam Clayton’s collection of over 20 items, including 18 bass guitars, displays at Museum of Style Icons in Newbridge from 20 October to 9 November.

The guitars are valued at $20,000–$60,000 each and were used on the Vertigo and Innocence + Experience tours. Items will be auctioned at Julien’s in Nashville on 20–21 November at Musicians Hall of Fame.

U2 co-founder Clayton’s gear joins celebrity memorabilia at the museum like Marilyn Monroe dresses. The band which met at Mount Temple School, sold 170 million records.

