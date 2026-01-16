AE Expeditions launches 35th anniversary offer for travel agents

AE Expeditions is marking 35 years in business with a special offer for UK agents running from 29 December 2025 to 6 March 2026. Agents book and deposit voyages to enter a draw for $35,000 (approximately €32,000 at current rates) towards adventures plus £35 per passenger booked. Bookings of 12 passengers double the £35 per passenger reward. Savings reach up to 35pc on selected expeditions to Antarctica, the Arctic, and small ship journeys in 2026 and 2027. The offer applies to cabin fares on twin-share entry cabins until 31 March 2026 or sell-out.

Antarctica options include Spirit of Antarctica from £12,514, Wild Antarctica featuring the Weddell Sea from £11,096, South Georgia Falklands & Antarctic Odyssey from £19,686, and In Shackleton’s Footsteps from £16,794. Arctic and beyond feature Historical Trails & Wilderness: Scotland Faroes & Iceland from £7,472 and Arctic Golden Autumn & Northern Lights from £10,852. Small ship cruises cover Madrid to Marrakech from £7,277 and Sailing the Greek Islands from £7,082. Details appear at aexpeditions.co.uk/anniversary-savings.

AE Expeditions shared in a written statement “AE Expeditions is marking 35 years of pioneering expedition travel with a special 35th anniversary offer for travel agents to win $35k towards endless adventure plus £35 for every passenger booked.”