Lynne Embleton CEO of Aer Lingus

Aer Lingus one year old A321XLR Saint Mella suffers heavy landing incident

An Aer Lingus A321XLR is out of service after suffering a hard laning on flight EI155 from Heathrow to Dublin on December 13. The aircraft Saint Mella, registered EI-XLT experienced a heavy landing on runway 28L at Dublin Airport. Gusty winds contributed to the incident.

Reports on social media suggest the aircraft will require a complete new set of landing and that it was the hardest landing recorded by an A321XLR with the load report saying 3.3G on landing.  EI-XLT was delivered to Aer Lingus last year. 

