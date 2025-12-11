‘Pittsburgh here we come’ Aer Lingus announces SIX new routes for 2026

Aer Lingus announces SIX new routes for 2026

Pittsburgh (begins 25 May)

Seasonal from Dublin:

Asturias (begins 2 May),

Montpellier (resumes 19 May),

Oslo (begins 2 May)

Seasonal from Cork

Nice (resumes 2 May)

Santiago de Compostela (begins 1 June)

Aer Lingus has revealed a new route to Pittsburgh and five European routes for summer 2026.

Dublin is to get new routes to Asturias, Montpellier, and Oslo. Cork will get services to Nice and Santiago de Compostela.

The Pittsburgh service will operate four times weekly on A321neo LR.

Christina Cassotis, Pittsburgh International Airport CEO shared “The Pittsburgh region’s connections to Ireland run deep – both in today’s strong business market and ancestral ties – and this is a route that community leaders have been seeking. We are thrilled to have a partner in Aer Lingus that will serve Pittsburgh’s growing market for nonstop service to Ireland and beyond, and we look forward to welcoming even more European travelers to Pittsburgh.”

Susanne Carberry, Chief Customer Officer shared “Aer Lingus is committed to connecting Ireland with a range of diverse destinations across Europe and North America. We are particularly pleased to add Pittsburgh to our transatlantic network, having worked closely with partners in the region to make this a possibility. This route builds on our strong partnership with the Pittsburgh Steelers and further cements Aer Lingus’ position as a leading transatlantic carrier. Through its Dublin hub, Aer Lingus provides convenient connections that link Pittsburgh with over 30 destinations across Europe.”