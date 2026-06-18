Aer Lingus celebrates AerClub anniversary with Avios-only transatlantic flight

The flight departs Dublin on 13 November 2026.

Return from New York occurs on 17 November 2026.

Economy requires 23,400 Avios per person.

Business Class needs 90,000 Avios return.

Over four million members belong to AerClub.

Aer Lingus has launched its first transatlantic Avios-Only flight between Dublin and New York to mark 10 years of AerClub. Members book seats exclusively with Avios on this service that departs on 13 November 2026.

Return flights start from 23,400 Avios in Economy and 90,000 Avios in Business Class plus taxes with a 10 percent discount applied. Tesco Clubcard vouchers convert to Avios with €100 sufficient for a flight to New York. The programme now has over four million members.

Flights include 23 kilogram checked baggage and 10 kilogram carry-on for long-haul.

Susanne Carberry shared “AerClub has brought value and savings to millions of loyal members since its inception in 2016.”

Adam Daniels shared “The launch of Avios-Only flights with Aer Lingus was another milestone in our journey to make travel more rewarding.”