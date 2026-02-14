Aer Lingus confirms Irish bookings will be accepted for Dublin to Barbados flights

Aer Lingus has confirmed Irish customers can book a temporary seasonal service between Dublin and Bridgetown, Barbados, operating from 31 March to 31 May 2026.

The route runs three times weekly on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays using the Airbus A321XLR aircraft with 16 Business Class and 168 Economy seats. Fares start from €229 each way including taxes, fees, and carrier charges.

The A321XLR provides wider cabins, larger overhead bins, advanced in-flight entertainment, and quieter conditions. The service was introduced to accommodate passengers affected by the end of Aer Lingus transatlantic operations from Manchester on 31 March 2026.

Barbados features over 50 beaches, wildlife including green monkeys, and heritage sites such as the UNESCO-listed Bridgetown Historic Garrison.