No new strike dates, but Aer Lingus continues to face uncertainty at Manchester

Aer Lingus continues to face uncertainty at its Manchester Airport base following a series of cabin crew strikes that began in late October and extended into mid-November. The airline continued to fly and reaccommodate passengers through a series of strikes from 30 October to 2 November, from 9 to 11 November, 14 November and 16 to 18 November.

No resolution has emerged from negotiations between Aer Lingus and the union representing Manchester cabin crew after a series of rolling stoppages this week, with Unite yet to respond publicly to a threat to close the Manchester base.

The strikes disrupted flights across multiple dates, with walkouts from 30 October to 2 November affecting up to 4,000 passengers and 18 flights, followed by further action on 9 to 11 November, 14 November, and 16 to 18 November.

The union accused Aer Lingus of union-busting tactics by deploying non-union staff for domestic legs to bypass disruptions. Aer Lingus maintained that the offer represented a 12pc increase over two years and expressed disappointment at the industrial action. Aer LINgus say that rates are aligned with the going rates in England.

The carrier initiated a collective consultation process on 18 November that could lead to the closure of the long-haul operation at the airport, placing more than 200 jobs at risk. Union members from Unite, representing 130 cabin crew based in Manchester, rejected the airline’s pay offer of nine per cent this year and three per cent in 2026, citing disparities with Irish-based staff who receive starting salaries of €29,833.26 compared to £17,640.25 for Manchester counterparts.

Overnight allowances for transatlantic routes also differ, with Manchester crew receiving $111 for Orlando flights and $115 for New York, against $171 for all US destinations from Dublin.

Aer Lingus operates long-haul services from Manchester Terminal 2 to New York JFK, Orlando and a seasonal route to Barbados, alongside short-haul connections to Dublin and Belfast City.

Aer Lingus rerouted passengers through Dublin where possible, utilised alternative carriers and wet-leased aircraft to maintain some services, and communicated directly with affected travellers to offer re-accommodation.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham stated that crew members struggle with rent payments and required second jobs to cover essentials, despite the airline’s operating profit of €205m in the previous year and projected earnings of €40m from the Manchester routes alone.

The consultation process for potential base closure stems from ongoing low profitability on Manchester transatlantic routes, compounded by the strikes that halted operations on key dates. Cabin crew and ground staff face the highest redundancy risks, while pilots seconded from Ireland retain rights to return to Dublin positions.

Aer Lingus established the Manchester base in 2021 using surplus Airbus A330 aircraft after the collapse of Thomas Cook, hiring local personnel to compete with Virgin Atlantic on premium long-haul services. The airline acknowledged the difficulties for Manchester-based colleagues and committed to keeping staff informed during the process, which involves management and employee representatives.

A separate incident involving a senior captain’s suspension has heightened tensions within the carrier’s flight operations. On a repositioning flight from Barbados to Manchester on 13 November, the captain declined mid-flight instructions from management to reassign non-union cabin crew from economy to unused business class seats. The pilot filed a safety report upon landing and faced suspension pending an internal investigation.

The Irish Air Line Pilots’ Association condemned the intervention as an overreach that undermined the captain’s authority, leading two Manchester-based pilots to resign from internal management roles in protest and the union to issue a vote of no confidence in senior executives. Aer Lingus described the matter as under review, with outcomes expected to influence future protocols on in-flight decision-making.

The dispute highlights broader challenges in the aviation sector, where cost-of-living pressures have prompted strikes at Manchester airports throughout 2025. Aer Lingus, part of the International Airlines Group, reported strong overall profits but noted that the Manchester operation’s margins remained insufficient to sustain amid labour unrest.

Passengers booked on affected routes received entitlements under EU261 regulations, including meals, accommodation and potential compensation for delays or cancellations exceeding three hours.

The carrier has advised travellers to monitor updates via its website, with no additional strike dates announced beyond mid-November. Closure of the base would eliminate direct long-haul flights from Manchester, forcing rerouting through Dublin or other hubs.