Aer Lingus launches Avios only flights to Malta in August

Aer Lingus has revealed the Mediterranean island of Malta as the latest destination for its exclusive Avios Only flights.

New Avios Only flights between Dublin and Malta go on sale tomorrow for travel during the peak summer month of August.

The flights are exclusively available to AerClub members with all seats only available to purchase with the airline reward currency Avios. Return flights depart from Dublin on Saturday 1st August 2026 and return one week later on 8th August and can be booked for 20,000 Avios per person plus taxes fees and carrier charges. The flights include a 20kg checked bag and 10kg carry on case as standard and members who do not have enough Avios can choose from Avios plus cash options.