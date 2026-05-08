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You are at:»»‘TWENTY minutes through security for ALL passengers’ – Dublin airport anticipates 11m passengers in summer 2026
Gary McLean of DAA
Gary McLean of DAA

‘TWENTY minutes through security for ALL passengers’ – Dublin airport anticipates 11m passengers in summer 2026

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By on Aviation
  • Dublin Airport prepares for 11 million passengers over the summer months.
  • Peak months of June July and August see more than 3.5 million passengers each.
  • Daily passenger numbers exceed 100,000 between June and August.
  • daa introduced additional seating taxi rank changes and new lounge facilities.
  • New C3 scanners permit liquids up to 2 litres in hand luggage.

Dublin Airport has recorded strong demand that sees it welcome 11 million passengers this summer. Airport operator daa revealed details of improvements that include additional seating, taxi rank upgrades, revamped baby feeding facilities, new food and drink options, and better wayfinding. Officials confirmed the opening of larger lounges such as the revamped 51st & Green Lounge in Terminal 2 and the new Phoenix Lounge in Terminal 1 that accommodates upwards of 300 passengers.

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The airport expects more than 3.5 million passengers each month through June, July and August. More than 100,000 passengers travel through the airport every day in this period. The previous record of 130,427 passengers on 10 August 2025 stands close to being exceeded.

Passengers are advised to arrive two hours before short-haul flights and three hours before long-haul flights. DAA aims for 95pc of passengers to pass through security in under 20 minutes during this summer, its first full summer utilisings new C3 scanning technology allow liquids and gels in containers of up to 2 litres in hand luggage without removal of items.

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Gary McLean shared “It’s going to be another very busy summer at Dublin Airport with the appetite to fly both into and out of Ireland as high as ever. Through the first three months of the year passenger numbers at Dublin Airport were up by around 9pc. We continue to listen closely to passenger feedback to identify areas where we can improve.”

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