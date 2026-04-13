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Lynne Embleton CEO of Aer Lingus
Lynne Embleton CEO of Aer Lingus

Aer Lingus launches Dublin to Raleigh Durham service today

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By on Aviation, News & Knowledge

Aer Lingus has launched its new direct nonstop service between Raleigh-Durham International Airport in the United States and Dublin today marking a significant boost for Irish tourism and transatlantic connectivity. 

The route operates five times weekly using the Airbus A321XLR aircraft with departures from Dublin at 1530 local time arriving in Raleigh-Durham at 1855 and the return from Raleigh-Durham at 2025 arriving in Dublin at 0845 the following day. 

The new link is expected to attract both leisure travellers and business passengers strengthening ties between Ireland and the growing North Carolina region while offering Irish holidaymakers easier access to the southern United States. 

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