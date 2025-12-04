Aer Lingus launches inaugural Dublin to Tromsø seasonal winter service

Aer Lingus has launched its inaugural Dublin to Tromsø service.

The route represented the airline’s first direct service to Norway. Fares started from €99 for a one way ticket, including taxes and charges. Flights operated twice weekly on Wednesdays and Sundays until 25 March 2026.

Susanne Carberry stated the route enhanced connectivity to the US via the Dublin Hub.

Susanne Carberry, Chief Customer Officer of Aer Lingus shared, “Today marks a milestone for Aer Lingus as our inaugural direct service from Dublin to Tromsø takes flight, introducing Norway to our network for the very first time.”

Ivar Schrøen Helsing, Airport Manager for Avinor Tromsø Airport shared, “Finally, we can welcome Irish people on direct flights to fantastic Tromsø, to the northern lights, and outstanding nature and experiences – as well as send all our local adventurous northerners to beautiful and cultural Dublin and Ireland.”