Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
Susanne Carberry Chief Customer Officer with Aer Lingus

Aer Lingus launches seasonal sale for travel between February and May

Aer Lingus has launched its January sale on 26 December 2025 with fares to North America starting from €179 each way as part of a return trip. Book before January 20, travel between 1 February to 27 May 2026.

North America fares are on offer to destinations including New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Toronto, Nashville, Seattle, and the new route to Cancún in Mexico.

The sale also offers up to 25pc off flights to Europe, travel from 12 January to 12 June 2026.

Offers require bookings at least seven days before travel with some restrictions in place. 

