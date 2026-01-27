Aer Lingus pay day sale targets 2026 European travel

Sunnier European spots lead demand.

Up to €40 off bags and fares for European flights

Travel period from 23 February to 31 May 2026

36pc of Irish adults to book holidays with January pay

72pc seek new skills like language or cooking on trips

Top destinations include Spain, Portugal and Canary Islands

Aer Lingus has launched its Pay Day Sale with up to €40 off bags and fares to European destinations.

The offer applies to travel between 23 February and 31 May 2026. Bookings must occur before midnight on 30 January 2026 for flights at least seven days ahead.

Aer Lingus cites research that shows 36pc of Irish adults plan to use January pay cheques for holidays. Top choices include Spain, Portugal and the Canary Islands to escape Irish weather.

72pc of Irish holidaymakers aim to learn a new skill during trips such as languages, cooking or dance.

Aer Lingus shared in a written statement “make these ‘skill-cations’ more accessible“.