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Susanne Carberry Chief Customer Officer with Aer Lingus
Susanne Carberry Chief Customer Officer with Aer Lingus

Aer Lingus puts spotlight on seven new European destinations to launch next week

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By on Aviation

Aer Lingus has put the spotlinght on seven brand new routes from Dublin and Cork this summer, expanding access to diverse European destinations. 

From Dublin Aer Lingus and Aer Lingus Regional operated by Emerald Airlines will commence new services to Asturias Oslo Tours Inverness and Montpellier.

New flights will also commence from Cork to Nice and to Santiago de Compostela. The airline’s seasonal Cork-Prague route has also been extended to a year-round service.

All fares include a 10 kilogram bag that can be checked in for free. The additions promise to boost inbound tourism and offer Irish travellers greater choice for summer holidays.

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Susanne Carberry Aer Lingus Chief Customer Officer shared “Our summer 2026 schedule is our most diverse introducing a carefully curated selection of destinations. From the urban culture of Oslo to the awe-inspiring scenery of Asturias Aer Lingus has a destination that is sure to appeal to every type of explorerOur Saver fares which include a free 10kg bag that can be checked in for free offer our customers added convenience and reassurance as they prepare for that all-important getaway.”

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