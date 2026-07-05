Aer Lingus reduces senior management numbers by 25 pc

Aer Lingus has reduced senior management numbers by 25 pc.

The airline has offered redundancy to twenty more managers.

Aer Lingus has reported a €103 million loss in the first quarter of 2026.

The airline has reviewed its schedule size and shape.

Aer Lingus has posted an 11.1 pc margin for 2025.

Aer Lingus has reduced its senior management numbers by 25 pc and has offered redundancy to twenty more managers. The airline has implemented cost-cutting measures. This has taken place after pilots questioned expansion plans following the proposed lifting of the passenger cap at Dublin International.

The airline has reviewed the size and shape of its schedule. Aer Lingus has reported a €103 million loss in the first quarter of 2026. Parent IAG International Airlines Group has set 12-15 pc operating margin targets for its subsidiaries. Aer Lingus posted an 11.1 pc margin for 2025.