Aer Lingus Regional adds two extra flights per week to Glasgow from Cork.

Aer Lingus revealed an expanded summer schedule from Cork Airport that included two new European routes.

Aer Lingus Regional operated by Emerald Airlines added two extra weekly flights to Glasgow from 25 May 2026. The airline introduced new twice weekly services to Nice from 2 May 2026 and to Santiago de Compostela from 1 June 2026.

Aer Lingus extended the Prague route to operate year round with twice weekly flights on Mondays and Thursdays. Tara Finn revealed the additions gave passengers more choice for travel from Cork Airport this summer.

Ian Lough shared “We are delighted to be enhancing our services from Cork Airport with an increase in capacity on our popular Glasgow route. The addition of two extra weekly flights for summer 2026 reflects the strong demand we continue to see and reinforces our commitment to offering greater choice, flexibility and convenience for passengers travelling from Cork.”

Tara Finn shared “We are delighted to see Aer Lingus Regional increase its capacity from Cork to Glasgow for our 2026 summer schedule as well as the addition of new Aer Lingus routes to Santiago de Compostela, Nice and the extension of Prague year-round. With these additions, passengers will have even more choice for travel from Cork Airport this coming Summer.”

Susanne Carberry shared “Aer Lingus is committed to offering customer more choice and convenience, with the addition of six new routes from Cork Airport in the past 12 months. Our new routes to Santiago de Compostela and Nice provide travel lovers with fresh choices, whether they’re planning to walk the Camino de Santiago or discover Nice on the Côte d’Azur. Together with destinations like Bilbao, Bordeaux, Prague, our summer 2026 schedule is our most diverse offering yet.”