Aer Lingus Regional announces new Dublin to Inverness service

Aer Lingus Regional, operated by Emerald Airlines, plans to introduce a new direct flight route between Dublin and Inverness.

The service begins on 21 May 2026 and operates twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays. Schedules include departures from Dublin at 13:20 with returns from Inverness at 15:30 on both days. Tickets are available for booking through the Aer Lingus website. The route aims to serve business and leisure travellers seeking access to the Scottish Highlands.

The flights offer direct connections to scenic landscapes, cultural sites, and locations featured in popular television productions. Passengers gain convenient onward links via Dublin to transatlantic services, including routes to New York and Boston. The addition expands Aer Lingus Regional’s network between Ireland and the United Kingdom. Inverness Airport welcomes the service as its first with Aer Lingus. The twice-weekly frequency provides options for short breaks and regional travel.

Ian Lough, Head of Commercial at Emerald Airlines, shared “We are delighted to be adding another new connection from Dublin, just in time for the busy summer season. We believe this will be warmly welcomed by both business and leisure travellers alike, and look forward to welcoming passengers onboard in the very near future.”