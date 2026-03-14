Derry sees strong tourism growth in 2025 but rest of province declines

Derry recorded a t29pct rise in tourism in 2025 while visitor numbers across the rest of the province declined. The city’s appeal as a cultural and historical destination has driven the increase with events heritage sites and accessibility cited as key factors.
The performance stands out against broader regional challenges and points to potential for targeted promotion in border counties
Overall tourism performance in 2025 in the six counties showed a relatively stable trend compared to 2024, with significant growth in specific visitor markets offsetting declines in others.
According to Tourism NI’s December 2025 Performance Update, the industry experienced a “relatively flat” year-to-date picture, though individual segments like ferry travel and specific visitor markets saw increases. While domestic and some overseas markets declined, key regional markets showed strong growth:
- Estimated 4.9m overnight trips.
- 15.1m nights spent in Northern Ireland.
- £1.2bn spent by overnight visitors.
- An estimated 16.4m day trips, generating £1.1 billion in spend.
- Overnight trips and spend from the 26 counties increased by 6pc and 10pc respectively.
- Britain experienced a positive performance that helped offset declines elsewhere.
- 50pc of overnight trips were for holiday purposes, while visiting friends and relatives (VFR) saw the largest volume increase (+103,000).
- Average room occupancy for January–October 2025 was 73.2pc, which was 1.8 percentage points below the same period in 2024.
- Ferry passenger numbers were up 2pc compared to 2024 levels as of October.
- Total air passenger flow was slightly down, though City of Derry Airport saw growth of nearly one-third.
- The British Open at Portrush was a major driver for growth, particularly for North American golf tourism, attracting 278,000 fans.