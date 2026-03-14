Derry sees strong tourism growth in 2025 but rest of province declines

Derry recorded a t29pct rise in tourism in 2025 while visitor numbers across the rest of the province declined. The city’s appeal as a cultural and historical destination has driven the increase with events heritage sites and accessibility cited as key factors.

The performance stands out against broader regional challenges and points to potential for targeted promotion in border counties

Overall tourism performance in 2025 in the six counties showed a relatively stable trend compared to 2024, with significant growth in specific visitor markets offsetting declines in others.

According to Tourism NI’s December 2025 Performance Update, the industry experienced a “relatively flat” year-to-date picture, though individual segments like ferry travel and specific visitor markets saw increases. While domestic and some overseas markets declined, key regional markets showed strong growth: