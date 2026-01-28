Aer Lingus to end Transatlantic services from Manchester

Aer Lingus has confirmed to staff that its transatlantic operations from Manchester will cease fully from 31 March 2026, with Manchester to New York services ending from 23 February 2026.

The airline plans a Dublin to Barbados service in April and May, subject to approvals, to reaccommodate affected customers.

There will be no changes to flights between Manchester and Ireland operated by Aer Lingus or Emerald Airlines. Customers receive direct notifications with refund and reaccommodation options. The airline continues consultations on phased reductions, redeployment, and severance packages at the Manchester base.