Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»Aer Lingus to end Transatlantic services from Manchester
Lynne Embleton CEO of Aer Lingus
Lynne Embleton CEO of Aer Lingus

Aer Lingus to end Transatlantic services from Manchester

0
By on Aviation, News & Knowledge

Aer Lingus has confirmed to staff that its transatlantic operations from Manchester will cease fully from 31 March 2026, with Manchester to New York services ending from 23 February 2026. 

The airline plans a Dublin to Barbados service in April and May, subject to approvals, to reaccommodate affected customers. 

There will be no changes to flights between Manchester and Ireland operated by Aer Lingus or Emerald Airlines. Customers receive direct notifications with refund and reaccommodation options. The airline continues consultations on phased reductions, redeployment, and severance packages at the Manchester base.

Related posts:

Jade Kirwan of RyanairUPDATED: Airline seat sales, Ryanair sale deadline this weekend Michael O'Leary FY results presentation 2024Ryanair record December sees growth back to 7pc after seasonal blip Ann Marie Farrelly CEO of Fingal county councilDublin airport plans new mortuary and cargo village campus Carolina Martinoli CEO of IberiaIberia expands operations to Brazil
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.