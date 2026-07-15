Club Travel completes acquisition of Connie Galligan’s Mullingar Travel

Club Travel has acquired the business and goodwill of Mullingar Travel.

Connie Galligan retired as owner and Managing Director.

Mullingar Travel operated as a long-established agency in the Midlands.

Liam Lonergan owns Club Travel.

The acquisition allows continuation of the Mullingar Travel name.

Club Travel has acquired the business and goodwill of Mullingar Travel following the retirement of its owner Connie Galligan. Mullingar Travel built a loyal customer base in the Midlands through service and expert advice.

Liam Lonergan confirmed the addition of the Mullingar Travel brand to the portfolio. The acquisition preserves the established name and service standards. Connie Galligan ran the business with her late husband Brendan for many years.

Connie Galligan decided the time arrived for retirement to spend with family. Club Travel commits to continued customer service under the Mullingar Travel name. The transaction concluded after Connie Galligan retirement decision.

Liam Lonergan shared “We are delighted to add the Mullingar Travel brand to the Club Travel portfolio. Mullingar Travel has built an outstanding reputation over many years and is highly regarded by both its customers and travel industry partners. We would like to thank Connie for her dedication and contribution to the travel industry and wish her every happiness and success in her retirement. We look forward to continuing the excellent service that customers have come to expect from the Mullingar Travel name.”

Connie Galligan shared “After many years of running the business alongside my late husband Brendan, and following a long and rewarding career in the travel industry, I have decided that the time is right to retire, spend more time with my family and pursue other interests. I am delighted that Club Travel has acquired the business and goodwill of Mullingar Travel. Their reputation, experience and commitment to customer service give me great confidence that our customers will continue to be looked after for many years to come.”