‘Lower the charge, the more the investment’ – Ryanair reacts to IAA Draft determination on Dublin Airport charges

The IAA proposed a 15pc reduction in Dublin Airport charges from summer 2027.

Ryanair plans to add up to 2 million seats if the proposal receives approval.

The airline will base three additional aircraft at Dublin.

Ryanair introduces Boeing 737 MAX-10 aircraft at the airport.

The MAX-10 burns 20pc less fuel and carries 20pc more passengers.

Ryanair has welcomed the IAA draft proposal to reduce Dublin Airport charges. The airline plans seat growth in 2027 if the cuts receive final approval. Ryanair criticised the daa investment plans.

The IAA proposed a 15pc cut in charges from summer 2027. Ryanair called for rejection of the daa €5.6 billion plan. The airline committed to adding up to 2 million seats and three new based aircraft if approved.

Ryanair intends to introduce Boeing 737 MAX-10 aircraft at Dublin. These aircraft burn 20pc less fuel and carry 20pc more passengers. The move aims to boost routes, tourism and jobs.

Eddie Wilson shared “Lower airport charges are key to attracting airlines to invest in new routes, stimulate traffic growth, improve connectivity and maximise economic benefits for the all-island economy. If the independent IAA Regulator implements these proposed 15pc cuts to Dublin Airport fees, then Ryanair will respond with a record Summer ‘27 schedule.”