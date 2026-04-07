Aer Lingus trims summer schedule and issues guidance to passengers

Aer Lingus has cancelled flights on multiple routes from 21 April 2026.

Transatlantic services to Seattle, San Francisco, Minneapolis and Toronto face cuts.

European routes including London, Berlin, Malaga and Amsterdam see specific date cancellations.

Passengers receive options to reroute, change dates or refund without fees.

Free change for reissues and refunds on affected flights.

Aer Lingus has trimmed numerous flights on its summer schedule and the airline re-accommodates affected passengers.

The cancellations cover routes including Dublin to Seattle, San Francisco. Minneapolis, and Toronto from 21 April to 24 October 2026 along with multiple European services such as Dublin to Heathrow, Malaga and Amsterdam on specific dates. Passengers on transatlantic flights receive options to reroute via partner flights on the same day, change to the nearest alternative date with no change fee and waived fare differences or apply for a refund. Dublin based services see automatic re-accommodation to same or adjacent day flights while Shannon to Charles de Gaulle passengers will be moved to Dublin services. The airline issues waiver codes to the trade for reissues on US transatlantic flights and intra-European changes.

Aer Lingus confirmed that customers booked on cancelled services will be automatically re-accommodated to a same or adjacent day Aer Lingus or Aer Lingus Regional flight.