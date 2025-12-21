Trending
Dublin, 19th December, 2025: Pictures shows Aer Lingus check-in team member Cecelia Moore who gave a warm welcome to Autism Assistance Dogs Ireland’s superhero puppy – Rocket as they checked in at Dublin Airport today. The three golden labradors, who are just 8 weeks old, were flying with Aer Lingus to Brussels, Belgium, where they will begin specialised training to become life-changing assistance dogs for autistic children. Aer Lingus worked closely with Autism Assistance Dogs Ireland, a Cork-based charity dedicated to providing assistance dogs to families of autistic children, to ensure the pups travel safely and comfortably. The puppies are part of a record-breaking litter of 15 golden labradors born in Co Tipperary in October to Labrador parents, Omma and Mango. The pups – nine male and six female - are all named after superheroes.  Over the next two years, the adorable litter will transform from playful pups into expertly trained companions, offering independence and support to children who need them most. Editor’s notes: Aer Lingus only accepts assistance dogs that have completed their training. In this instance, the airline’s teams worked closely with Autism Assistance Dogs Ireland to ensure compliance on cabin protocols.  Photo credit: (Aer Lingus)

Aer Lingus welcomes autism assistance dogs Ireland puppies at Dublin Airport

