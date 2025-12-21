Aer Lingus welcomes autism assistance dogs Ireland puppies at Dublin Airport

Aer Lingus cabin crew member Pedro de Barros has officially welcomed Autism Assistance Dogs Ireland superhero puppies Rocket, Hulk and Phoenix as the puppies checked in at the Dublin Airport.

The three golden labradors, who were eight weeks old, flew with the Aer Lingus to the Brussels in Belgium where the puppies began specialised training to become the assistance dogs for the autistic children.

Aer Lingus have worked with the Autism Assistance Dogs Ireland, the Cork-based charity dedicated to providing the assistance dogs to the families of the autistic children, to ensure the pups travelled safely and comfortably.

The puppies were part of the litter of 15 golden labradors born in the Co Tipperary in the October to the labrador parents Omma and Mango.

The litter transformed from the playful pups into the trained companions offering the independence and support to the children over the next two years.