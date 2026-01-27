AerCap CEO addresses aviation financing stability

AerCap CEO Aengus Kelly has cautioned against excessive reactions to current geopolitical and economic uncertainties at the Growth Frontirers Airline Economics event in Dublin.

Kelly confirmed that the aviation financing sector operates on secure long-term cycles with assets spanning 25 years and leases up to 12 years. He observed no reduction in demand for dollar-based assets such as aircraft despite recent market shifts. Gold prices surpassing $5,000 an ounce reflect currency dynamics as well as risk hedging. The event attracted over 5,000 delegates, reflecting the industry’s role as an alternative asset class and economic indicator.

Kelly revealed steady low US Treasury yields as a positive risk signal. He advised maintaining focus on long-term fundamentals rather than daily media or political developments. The gathering followed tensions highlighted at the Davos summit that affected the dollar. Kelly stated that no alternative exists to dollar-denominated investments in the sector. The aviation leasing leader sees continued appetite from investors.

Aengus Kelly shared “You have to stay to True North. This is a very long-term business, with long-cycle 25-year assets, leases that are 12 years. You just can’t react to what’s happening on a day-to-day basis in the media or in the political spectrum. We see absolutely no sign of that. There’s no alternative.”