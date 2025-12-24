AerCap delivers first of ten Airbus A321neo to Thai Airways

AerCap have completed delivery of the first of ten Airbus A321neo to Thai Airways on 23 December 2025. The aircraft forms part of a ten-unit lease agreement scheduled through 2028. Thai Airways integrates the type into its fleet modernisation efforts.

The A321neo offers improved fuel efficiency and reduced emissions. Thai Airways operates the jets under lease terms with AerCap. The partnership builds on relations dating to the mid-1990s.

Both companies view the delivery as support for sustainability and competitiveness. AerCap maintains its position as global aviation leasing leader. Thai Airways serves extensive international and domestic networks.

Aengus Kelly shared “AerCap is proud to introduce the A321neo to our long-standing, valued partner, THAI Airways, reinforcing our commitment to their fleet modernisation strategy.”

Chai Eamsiri shared “The arrival of THAI’s first Airbus A321neo marks a significant milestone in our efforts to modernize and enhance the efficiency of our fleet.”