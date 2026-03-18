AerCap orders 100 additional Airbus A320neo for delivery 2028-2034

AerCap has signed a firm order with Airbus for 23 A320neo and 77 A321neo aircraft in an agreement signed Wednesday 18 March in Toulouse. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in 2028 and continue through 2034.

The transaction supports investment in fuel efficient technology to meet requirements of global airline customer base.

Aengus Kelly shared “This order for 100 A320neo Family aircraft reflects our strong belief in the long-term demand for these highly efficient aircraft and will help meet the continued demand we see from our customers for both growth and replacement needs. As the world’s largest owner of commercial aircraft our strategy is clear we invest in the assets that provide our airline customers with the best economics and the lowest emissions.”

Benoît de Saint-Exupéry shared “this order is the largest single direct order for the type ever placed by AerCap with Airbus and is a powerful endorsement of the A320neo Family’s enduring value and market-leading performance.”