After SEVENTEEN years construction Parador de Ibiza opens on Monday next

Parador de Ibiza will officially cut ribbon on Monday next 23 February 2026 and will open to the public on 10 March 2026.

After nearly two decades of development, this 66-room state-run hotel, situated within the historic Dalt Vila (old town) of Ibiza, near the cathedral and castle, will open to the public on 10 March 2026.

After Monday’s inauguration there will be guided open days for the public on 7-8 March, followed by the first guests checking in on 10 March.

The project took 17 years to construct due to archaeological delays, and structural challenges before completion.

The facility includes 66 rooms, a swimming pool overlooking the harbour, and aims to promote year-round cultural tourism on the island. This is the first Parador in the Balearic Islands, located in a spot that was previously used for military and detention purposes.