Kazakhstan’s Air Astana finalises order for 15 Boeing 787 Dreamliners

Kazakhstan’s Air Astana has finalised an order for up to 15 Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets. The agreement supports the airline’s fleet modernisation and expansion and focus on long-haul capabilities.

The agreement converts a commitment first made in November 2025 into a firm order, representing the largest single aircraft purchase in the airline’s history.

The 15 new aircraft, combined with three additional 787-9s secured through leasing companies, will bring Air Astana’s total Dreamliner fleet to 18 units.

The first Boeing 787 is expected to join the fleet in late 2026 (specifically Q4), following previous production delays. Subsequent deliveries from this specific order are scheduled between 2032 and 2035.

The aircraft are expected to be configured to seat 303 passengers, offering a 20–25pc improvement in fuel efficiency compared to the older Boeing 767s they will eventually replace.

The long-range capabilities of the 787-9 will enable Air Astana to launch direct flights between Kazakhstan and North America (including New York), as well as expanding services to Europe and Asia.

This move is part of a broader fleet renewal strategy that also recently included shareholder approval for up to 50 Airbus A320neo-family jets.

The finalisation comes just before a major leadership change, with current CFO Ibrahim Canliel set to succeed Peter Foster as CEO on April 1, 2026.