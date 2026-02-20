Air Astana finalises order for five B787-9 aircraft

Air Astana has finalised an order for five B787-9 aircraft with ten options directly from Boeing. The deal follows a tentative agreement from November 2025 and adds to an existing commitment for three units from Air Lease Corporation.

Deliveries are scheduled between 2032 and 2035.

The airline holds a firm order for three B787-8s but may replace these with the -9 variants. Air Astana operates from Astana Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport. The widebodies will support future fleet modernisation.