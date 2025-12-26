Air Charter Scotland commences first commercial operation with Wick-Aberdeen Dyce PSO route

Air Charter Scotland is to launch its first scheduled route after winning the Public Service Obligation contract for the Wick-Aberdeen Dyce connection.

Flights will operate six times weekly starting 12 January. The airline will wet-lease an 18-seat BAe Jetstream 32 from AIS Airlines initially. It plans to add the type to its own fleet within four to six months. The contract lasts 2.5 months until March 2026 with a possible extension.

Air Charter Scotland shared in a written statement: “the induction into Air Charter Scotland’s own AOC was expected to take four to six months, and the aircraft could come either from AIS or another source.”