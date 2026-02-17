Air Europa becomes first European airline to resume direct flights to Venezuela

Air Europa has become the first European airline to restore direct services to Caracas, departing Madrid on 17 February 2026 after a two month suspension prompted by safety restrictions imposed from late November 2025.

The airline will run three weekly flights in February on Tuesdays Fridays and Sundays rising to four frequencies in early March and five later in the month.

Plus Ultra follows with services from 3 March and Iberia from 7 April. The resumption strengthens tourism business and family links between Spain and Venezuela after Venezuelan aviation authorities lifted prior limitations.