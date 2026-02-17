Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»Air Europa becomes first European airline to resume direct flights to Venezuela
Juan Jose Hidalgo Chairman & CEO of Air Europa
Juan Jose Hidalgo Chairman & CEO of Air Europa

Air Europa becomes first European airline to resume direct flights to Venezuela

0
By on News & Knowledge

Air Europa has become the first European airline to restore direct services to Caracas, departing Madrid on 17 February 2026 after a two month suspension prompted by safety restrictions imposed from late November 2025. 

The airline will run three weekly flights in February on Tuesdays Fridays and Sundays rising to four frequencies in early March and five later in the month. 

Plus Ultra follows with services from 3 March and Iberia from 7 April. The resumption strengthens tourism business and family links between Spain and Venezuela after Venezuelan aviation authorities lifted prior limitations.

Related posts:

LOCATIONS used in Netflix ‘How to Get to Heaven from Belfast’ Icelandair launches first Polish route with new Gdansk service for winter 2026/27 Bogdan Popescu CEO of TaromSAS and TAROM expand partnership with new codeshare agreement Brendan Kennhy of IAATIreland’s Adventure Tourism board discussed insurance, marketing & sustainability
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.