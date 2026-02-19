Air Europa resumes flights to Venezuela after hiatus

Air Europa has recommenced its flights to Venezuela, marking the first operation since late November 2025.

The inaugural flight departed from Madrid-Barajas Airport on 17 February 2026, utilising a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner and arriving in Caracas later that evening.

As the pioneering Spanish airline to restart services to the Venezuelan capital, Air Europa plans an initial schedule of three weekly flights in February, expanding to four in early March and potentially five later that month.

Competitors like Plus Ultra and Iberia are set to follow suit in March and April, respectively. The resumption is expected to enhance connectivity between Europe and South America, benefiting travellers and trade.