Air France to maintains all Summer flights despite fuel concerns

Air France has committed to transport all customers this summer.

Ben Smith confirmed the decision for Air France KLM and Transavia.

Staff efforts support full operations amid external pressures.

The IATA AGM in Rio addressed the crisis and way forward.

No flight cancellations occur on the summer schedules.

Air France has committed to transport all customers this summer without flight cancellations. Ben Smith confirmed the decision after earlier uncertainty about operations. The carrier along with KLM and Transavia has managed the situation through staff efforts amid industry pressures from the Middle East conflict.

Teams at Air France-KLM addressed the challenges directly. Ben Smith attended the IATA AGM in Rio where he discussed the crisis impacts and solutions. The companies continue full schedules for the peak season.

Operations proceed as planned for all booked passengers. No cancellations take place on the affected routes this summer.

Ben Smith shared “A few weeks ago I was not sure we would be able to commit to this. Today we can this summer Air France KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Transavia will be able to transport all their customers. And that is thanks to our people.”