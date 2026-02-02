Trending
Tony Fernandes founder of Air Asia X
AirAsia to purchase 100 Airbus A220 aircraft

AirAsia confirmed it is finalising an agreement to purchase approximately 100 Airbus A220 jets with options for an additional 50 marking the low-cost carrier’s first regional jet order. The deal remains unconfirmed by Airbus or AirAsia but negotiations with regional jet manufacturers have been ongoing since mid-2025. The A220 would introduce new fleet capabilities for the group.

The potential order aligns with AirAsia’s expansion strategy across Asia. No delivery timeline has been disclosed pending formal terms. The aircraft would complement existing narrowbody operations.

Shared in a written statement from industry reports: AirAsia is reportedly finalising a deal to purchase approximately 100 A220s jets, which would become the low-cost carrier’s first regional jets ever.

