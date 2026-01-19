NEW name or old? AirAsia rebrand ‘subject to approvals’

Trending
Tony Fernandes founder of Air Asia X

AirAsia X clarified that a proposed name change to AirAsia stays subject to approvals despite parent Capital A CEO Tony Fernandes stating it would occur today 19 January 2026.

The airline confirmed the rebranding exploration reflects consolidation of the AirAsia Group aviation business. No definitive decision has occurred and no application has gone to relevant authorities. AirAsia X announced full subscription of its MYR1 billion private placement equivalent to €247 million at current rates. The placement price fixed at MYR1.65 per share with new share listing scheduled for today.

The capital injection supports acquisition of Capital A aviation assets to form an enlarged AirAsia Group. Funds will refinance existing debt and reduce interest costs. Plans include finalising a new aircraft order for fleet optimisation. The group aims to develop a strategic hub at Bahrain International. The consolidated entity targets a global low-cost network carrier model while maintaining low-cost structure.

Fam Lee Ee AirAsia X Chairman shared “the capital injection would fuel the group’s trajectory towards becoming a global low-cost network carrier.”

