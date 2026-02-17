Airbnb reveals winners of 2026 Irish Host Spotlight Awards

Airbnb confirmed the winners of its 2026 Irish Host Spotlight Awards recognising outstanding hosts in rural communities across Ireland. The Most Unique Stay award went to Breege McDonagh from County Galway for her Luxury Truck Lodge with private pool converted from a rally truck. Best Room Host was Aisling from Spanish Point County Clare for her luxury historic home near tourist sites.

Best Design Stay recognised Peter and Anna from Fintown County Donegal for The Hide cosy cabin overlooking Glenveagh National Park near the Wild Atlantic Way. Best New Host was Sandy from County Cork for Dripsey Castle Estate an 110-acre organic property with eight en-suite bedrooms and historic features operating on renewable energy. Community Champion went to Aidan from Ballyharren County Wexford for Kilpatrick Glebe a 15-acre farm stay with modern amenities and local experiences.

The awards celebrate hosts’ contributions to guest experiences and rural tourism with nights in rural accommodation surging 88 per cent between 2019 and 2024. Velma Corcoran Director of Government Relations and Policy Campaigns praised hosts’ dedication to authentic memorable stays. Entries for next year’s awards will open in due course.

Velma Corcoran shared “We are delighted to celebrate Airbnb hosts across Ireland for their outstanding hospitality and commitment to the hosting community. The time, care and dedication invested in every listing is evident, helping to create memorable and truly authentic experiences for guests. These hosts personify the crucial role that short term rentals play in boosting tourism in rural Ireland.”

Breege Mc Donagh from Rosveagh in county Galway shared “I’m absolutely thrilled to receive the award for Most Unique Stay. The Truck Lodge has truly been a labour of love for both myself and my daughter Ruth, so it means the world to us to see it recognised in this way. Hospitality has always been part of my life. I grew up watching my grandmother run her very own fishing lodge many years ago. She taught me that the small details and warm welcomes are what people remember most. We have always wanted to create a luxury retreat for our guests, especially in the unique setting of a truck! From all the little touches to celebrating big occasions, we want to make every stay feel memorable for our guests.”