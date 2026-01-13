Airbus records 793 commercial aircraft deliveries in 2025

Airbus has confirmed the delivery of 793 commercial aircraft to 91 customers across the globe during 2025. This figure represents a four percent increase compared with the previous year. The manufacturer also secured 1,000 gross orders from 57 customers, resulting in 889 net orders after adjustments.

The order backlog reached a record level of 8,754 aircraft by the end of December 2025, with the widebody segment standing at 1,124 units. Deliveries included 93 A220 family aircraft, 607 from the A320 family, 36 A330 family units, and 57 A350 family aircraft. The results reflect sustained demand despite ongoing operational challenges.

Airbus will release its full financial results for 2025 on 19 February 2026. The year featured new operators for several models and repeat business in key segments.

A written company statement shared “The backlog at the end of December 2025 increased to a new year-end record of 8,754 aircraft highlighting the strong market demand for Airbus’ product portfolio.”