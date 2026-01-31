Airbus targets Air Canada and Delta for pre-orders to justify A220-500 launch in 2026

Airbus is seeking sufficient pre-orders for the proposed A220-500 stretched variant to justify development commencing later in 2026.

The programme managed by Airbus Canada could receive formal approval as early as the Farnborough Airshow in July pending board decision and customer commitments. Conditional sales discussions are expected to begin soon.

The stretched fuselage design without engine or wing modifications targets up to 180 seats with reduced cost per seat although range shortens compared with current A220 models of 110 to 160 seats. Airbus aims to increase orders renegotiate supplier contracts and enhance programme profitability. Potential launch customers include Delta Air Lines Air Canada and Air France already operating the type.