Singapore to introduce €9 SAF tax from October 2026

Singapore is to introduce a SAF levy from 1 October 2026 on departing flights. Economy rates range from €0.66 to €8.99 based on four geographical bands.

Premium cabin rates four times economy up to over €35. Revenue funds SAF purchase to meet 1pc target in 2026. The target increases to 3-5pc by 2030.

Han Kok Juan shared “The SAF Levy for Premium Cabin (business and first class) is four times that for the Economy Cabin for the same geographical band. The lower SAF Levy amounts reflect the lower prevailing cost of SAF compared to when the initial estimates were made. It provides a mechanism for all aviation users to do their part to contribute to sustainability at a cost which is manageable for the air hub. We need to make a start. We have done so in a measured way, and we are giving industry, businesses and the public time to adjust.”