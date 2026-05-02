Port of Cork schedules record 103 cruise calls for 2026 season

The Port of Cork confirmed the largest cruise programme in the Republic of Ireland for 2026 with 103 ship calls between April and October.

This represents a 14pc increase compared to the 2025 season. The season opens with a maiden call from AIDAluna on 13 April 2026. Six maiden calls feature in the schedule overall.

Cruise tourism contributes €17m to the local economy annually, with average onshore spending of €81 per passenger and €29 eper crew member. Eighty-one calls will use the dedicated cruise terminal in Cobh, 16 at Ringaskiddy, and six at Cork City quays, with MSC Virtuosa closing the season in mid-October.

Ann Doherty, chief executive officer at the Port of Cork Company and chair of Cruise Ireland, shared “We are delighted to announce our 2026 cruise season schedule, which promises to be another strong year for the Port of Cork. Opening the season with a maiden call from the AIDAluna is a particular highlight, reflecting the port’s growing reputation as a welcoming, efficient and high-quality destination for cruise lines and their guests.”