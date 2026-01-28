Airlines adjust routes amid Iran-US tensions in Middle East

Several major airlines suspended or rerouted flights to avoid Middle East airspace following heightened tensions between Iran and the United States.

Carriers including KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Lufthansa, Finnair, Wizz Air, IndiGo Airlines, and Singapore Airlines confirmed avoidance of Iranian, Iraqi, and other regional airspaces as a precaution. Some flights to Dubai, Riyadh, Tehran, and Tel Aviv faced cancellations or diversions with refuelling stops in places such as Thessaloniki and Larnaca.

The adjustments followed statements from US President Donald Trump on military monitoring and responses from Tehran. Lufthansa suspended services to Tehran until the end of the winter schedule on 28 March 2026, while others maintained daylight operations to certain destinations. British Airways briefly halted Bahrain flights but resumed them by 24 January.

