Airlines for America calls for Trump sanctions against Ireland over Dublin passenger cap

Airlines for America, the trade body representing carriers including American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines, has filed a formal complaint with the United States Department of Transportation callings on the department to convene a meeting with representatives from Ireland and the European Commission.

It further urges measures against Irish airlines if the government fails to act on the passenger cap at Dublin Airport.

The cap limits annual passenger numbers at Dublin Airport to 32m, a condition set in 2007 planning permission for Terminal 2. Airlines for America argues that enforcement of this limit will lead to withdrawal of historic takeoff and landing slots held by United States carriers.

Such action would violate the United States-European Union Air Transport Agreement, the group states. It contends that the restriction discriminates against United States operators, as European carriers could shift capacity from domestic routes to maintain transatlantic services.

The complaint warns that an adverse ruling from the Court of Justice of the European Union on related slot regulations could prompt immediate cuts at Dublin Airport. This would require an 11pc reduction in operations from 2025 levels, starting as early as winter 2026.

Airlines for America demands emergency legislation from the Irish government by 1 February 2026 to remove or suspend the cap. Failure to do so should trigger retaliation, including curbs on Irish carriers’ access to United States airports, the filing states. Aer Lingus operates extensive transatlantic routes from Dublin and would face the greatest impact.

Ongoing legal challenges in Irish courts and referrals to European institutions have delayed enforcement of the cap to date. Passenger numbers at Dublin Airport exceeded 36m in 2025, breaching the limit. The Irish government committed in its programme to lift the restriction but has not introduced legislation.