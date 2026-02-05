Trending
Keith Glatz of A4A

'Lack of leadership' – Airlines for America wants Irish government to move faster on passenger cap

Airlines for America has accused the Irish government of a lack of leadership on Dublin Airport’s passenger cap of 32m, which claims the Irish Government has failed to act despite preparations for legislative removal. 

The lobby group, representing United States carriers including Delta and United, urged swift legislation before 12 February 2026 to avoid slot losses and potential breaches of the EU-US Open Skies Agreement. Dublin handled 36.4m passengers in 2025, prompting Fingal County Council to issue an infringement notice to the DAA.

The cap, in place since 2007 as a condition for Terminal 2 construction, faces legal challenges from Aer Lingus and Ryanair at the Court of Justice of the European Union, with an advocate general’s opinion due on 12 February. A4A rejected claims that the cap lacks impact on the bilateral agreement and called for immediate resolution through a joint committee meeting.

