Heather Garboden pof American Airlines
Heather Garboden of American Airlines

American Airlines opens revamped outdoor terrace Admirals Club in Austin

American Airlines plans a new Admirals Club at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport roughly twice the size of the current facility.

The lounge exceeds 12,000 square feet and introduces the first outdoor terrace in the Admirals Club network.

Construction begins later in 2026 with the existing lounge remaining open during the project.

The expansion adds more seating, work areas and dining space for the growing Austin market.

The terrace overlooks the Austin skyline and airport apron reflecting the city’s mild climate.

Heather Garboden shared “As we elevate our presence in Austin, we’re excited to bring a new level of comfort and hospitality to our customers. This new Admirals Club lounge will reflect the vibrant spirit of Austin while offering the thoughtful design and premium amenities our customers expect.” 

