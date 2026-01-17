Trending
‘An utter idiot’– Elon Musk responds to Michael O’Leary

Elon Musk has called Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary an “utter idiot” who should be fired on Friday. The comment escalated a public dispute after O’Leary ruled out installing Musk’s Starlink internet on Ryanair aircraft. 

In a characteristic throwaway line at a press conference on Thursday O’Leary cited fuel costs from antenna drag and estimated annual expenses up to €200m. Musk responded on X claiming O’Leary was misinformed and lacked knowledge of Starlink equipment fuel impact.

O’Leary later told Newstalk radio that Musk knew zero about aviation drag and described X as a cesspit.

The exchange highlights ongoing debate over in-flight connectivity costs for low-cost carriers. Starlink operates on dozens of airlines including United Airlines Qatar Airways and Lufthansa. Ryanair maintains its position against the service due to operational and financial concerns. Musk suggested buying Ryanair to dismiss O’Leary when a follower proposed the idea. The spat remains public on social media.

Elon Musk shared “Ryanair CEO is an utter idiot. Fire him.”

