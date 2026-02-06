Anthony Collins to depart from Topflight

Anthony Collins has confirmed his departure from Topflight Travel Group this month after more than 25 years in the travel industry across Ireland, England, and France.

He served as Group Chief Executive Officer at Topflight, overseeing a business that employs over 200 people during the ski season through tour operations, resort services, and the Ski Beat chalet operation in the French Alps.

Mr Collins has established Work Better Studio, an advisory business based in Malahide, County Dublin, to assist service organisations in simplifying operations, reducing wasted effort, and improving productivity using practical methods adapted from manufacturing.

Accroding to a written press release, Work Better Studio focuses on identifying friction in day-to-day workflows, clarifying ownership, and implementing straightforward routines to enhance customer experience and control costs without adding complex processes.

The firm will provide advisory services to business owners and management teams in sectors including travel and hospitality, while also developing online learning resources and tools for teams seeking incremental performance gains. The approach targets any organisation reliant on people and processes, aiming to unlock existing potential through targeted, practical changes.

Anthony Collins shared “Most businesses don’t need more processes. They need less friction. A lot of time gets burned in rework, unclear ownership and processes that have grown messy over time. My job is to help teams simplify how they work so they get more done, with fewer headaches.”