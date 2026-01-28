Apple releases second generation airtag with louder speaker

Trending
Apple has confirmed the launch of thelong anticipated  second generation AirTag, featuring upgrades to tracking performance and audio alerts.

The device retains the same design and price as the original but includes a new Ultra Wideband chip for improved Precision Finding and a 50pc louder speaker audible from twice the distance. Bluetooth range has expanded by about 50pc for better reliability in congested areas.

The AirTag 2 integrates directly with compatible Apple Watch models for wrist-based tracking, aiding users in busy environments such as airports and hotels. Lost Mode now permits sharing location data with over 50 airlines to assist with misplaced luggage. Privacy features remain unchanged with end-to-end encryption and anti-stalking alerts.

Zach Griff shared “The upgrades are real. You’ve got significantly more range, a 50% louder speaker, and you can track it directly from your watch. If your bag gets misplaced, you can now share the location with airlines.”

