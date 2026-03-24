Arabian Travel Market 2026 rescheduled to August

Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2026 has been rescheduled from its original May dates to 17–20 August 2026 amid the ongoing disruption to flgihts int eh Gulf region.

The event organizer, RX, confirmed the change due to recent regional developments in the Middle East, prioritizing the safety and well-being of all participants while allowing for greater international participation and flexibility.

The rescheduling also applies to co-located events: ATM Travel Tech and IBTM @ ATM.

All existing exhibitor bookings and visitor registrations remain valid for the new August dates. The organisers have confirmed that the full programme, including conference sessions and innovation platforms, will be maintained as originally planned. Registration remains open for new attendees via the official Arabian Travel Market website