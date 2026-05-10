TIGS returns to Killenard Co Laois for event next Wednesday

The event takes place at The Heritage Resort on 20 May 2026.

Tee times run from 11.10 hrs to 12.50 hrs with 44 players maximum.

Members pay €75.00 including golf and dinner.

Guests pay €90.00 for the same package.

The Spanish Tourism Office provides sponsorship.

The Travel Industry Golf Society will return to Seve’s Irish course in The Heritage Resort Killenard, Co Laois on Wednesday, 20 May 2026. Tee times run from 11.10 hrs to 12.50 hrs with capacity for 44 players in a Singles Stableford format.

Members can pay €75.00 for golf and a two-course dinner while guests pay €90.00 at an event sponsored by the Spanish Tourism Office. Players who missed the previous event at Druid’s Glen can pay the €25 TIGS membership fee on the day.